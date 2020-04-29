Roadmap on community reopening coming soon

The 413 Fitness building in Imperial sits vacant and empty even after its owner asked the Imperial County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday morning to allow him to reopen the facility.

PHOTO MICHEAL MARESH

EL CENTRO — Imperial County CEO Tony Rouhotas Jr. at Tuesday’s board of supervisors’ meeting announced the county is working on plans for how and when the community will reopen, though he gave no indication on when that might be.

“We are working on a roadmap for reopening,” he said.

