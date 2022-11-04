Get unlimited access to all content and features at ivpressonline.com with our Full Online Access Subscription. Read our E-Edition, the digital replica of the print newspaper online, access content in exclusive sections including Family, Teen, Business, Databases, Farm and more. This option does not include daily home delivery of the Imperial Valley Press newspaper. For home delivery service, please select Premium or Premium Plus.
With a unanimous vote, the Calexico City Council authorized their city manager to sign an amendment of professional services with SLA Paving Inc. to overlay Rockwood Avenue between First and Second streets, during their Nov. 2 meeting, in Calexico. PHOTO COURTESY CITY OF CALEXICO FACEBOOK
CALEXICO – The portion between First and Second streets along Rockwood Avenue will be improved to make it safer and more enjoyable to walk, with the implementation of a Quick Build to test out temporary improvements, according to a City of Calexico staff report.
The construction will include improved crosswalks and a promenade to increase space for pedestrians on the corridor.
