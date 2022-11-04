Calexico City Council

With a unanimous vote, the Calexico City Council authorized their city manager to sign an amendment of professional services with SLA Paving Inc. to overlay Rockwood Avenue between First and Second streets, during their Nov. 2 meeting, in Calexico. PHOTO COURTESY CITY OF CALEXICO FACEBOOK

CALEXICO – The portion between First and Second streets along Rockwood Avenue will be improved to make it safer and more enjoyable to walk, with the implementation of a Quick Build to test out temporary improvements, according to a City of Calexico staff report.

The construction will include improved crosswalks and a promenade to increase space for pedestrians on the corridor.

