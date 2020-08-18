SAN DIEGO — A 52-year-old Romanian national accused of being the leader of an international smuggling ring that was responsible for smuggling thousands of Romanians into the United States was arraigned in federal court here Monday.

Luigi Cristinel Popescu of Cernatesti, Romania, was arrested on Friday in Bucharest, Romania by Romanian law enforcement officials and extradited to the United States over the weekend, a U.S. Attorney’s Office press release stated.

