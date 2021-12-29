Rouhotas likely attends last board meeting as CEO
Buy Now

County Chief Executive Officer Tony Rouhotas Jr. (second from left) accepts a plaque with a fire ax in honor of his pending retirement from County Fire Chief Alfredo Estrada Jr. (third from left) at the Dec. 7 Board of Supervisors meeting. Supervisor Luis Plancarte (far left), Board Chairman Michael Kelley (second from right) and Supervisor Jesus Eduardo Escobar were also present. PHOTO GARY REDFERN

EL CENTRO — Seated at his typical position at a table to the right of the Board of Supervisors, Chief Executive Officer Tony Rouhotas Jr. on Tuesday attended what was likely his last board meeting as the county’s top non-elected official.

Rouhotas, who has been in the position since January 2018, announced on Nov. 16 he would leave the job effective Dec. 31. He has declined requests for interviews to discuss his decision and his tumultuous tenure, which included a 2019 cyberattack that shut down numerous county systems and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Staff Writer Gary Redfern can be reached at gredfern@ivpressonline.com or (760) 337-3415.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.