Round 2 vaccinations administered at NAFEC

Hospitalman Steven Martin, assigned to San Diego Naval Medical Center, administers second COVID-19 vaccination to sailors onboard Naval Air Facility El Centro, March 25. PHOTO MASS COMMUNICATIONS SPECIALIST 3RD CLASS DREW VERBIS, U.S. NAVY

NAF EL Centro — Sailors and select Department of Defense support staff here received the second-round of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine on March 25, according to a news release.

The second round of shots follows NAF El Centro’s initial vaccinations, which started on March 4.

