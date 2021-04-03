Ruptured gas line forces evacuations
First responders tend to a gas line leak that occurred Friday morning in an alley behind a residence in the 700 block of Woodward Avenue in El Centro. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA

EL CENTRO — A ruptured gas line forced the evacuation of several houses in the vicinity of 700 Woodward Avenue Friday morning.

The rupture occurred during a dig behind a home there.

