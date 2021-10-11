Emerson Brandt, 10, of Brawley, (center) smiles while receiving a trophy after winning the Junior Queen title during the Brawley Cattle Call Queen coronation on Saturday in El Centro. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA
Chyenne Cox, 13, of Imperial, motions as if she is throwing a rope while giving her speech for the competition during the Brawley Cattle Call Queen coronation on Saturday in El Centro. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA
FROM LEFT: 2020 Junior Queen Kalysta Lopez, 2021 Little Miss Savannah Hernandez, 2020 Little Miss Harper Brandt, Little Miss competitors Madeline Chalupnik and Reese Johnson, and 2021 Junior Queen Emerson Brandt wave as they pass by the audience during the Brawley Cattle Call Queen horsemanship competition on Saturday in Brawley. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA{/p}
FROM LEFT: Little Miss competitors Madeline Chalupnik and Reese Johnson, 2020 Little Miss Harper Brandt, 2021 Little Miss Savannah Hernandez, 2021 Junior Queen Emerson Brandt, 2020 Junior Queen Kalysta Lopez, 2021 Teen Queen Chyenne Cox and 2020 Teen Queen Gianna Irungaray stand in a line during the Brawley Cattle Call Queen horsemanship competition on Saturday in Brawley. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA
2021 Little Miss Savannah Hernandez (center) answers a question as part of a question-and-answer segment during the Brawley Cattle Call Queen horsemanship competition on Saturday in Brawley. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA
Little Miss competitor Madeline Chalupnik (center) answers a question as part of a question-and-answer segment during the Brawley Cattle Call Queen horsemanship competition on Saturday in Brawley. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA
Emerson Brandt, 10, of Brawley, (center) smiles while receiving a trophy after winning the Junior Queen title during the Brawley Cattle Call Queen coronation on Saturday in El Centro. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA
Chyenne Cox, 13, of Imperial, motions as if she is throwing a rope while giving her speech for the competition during the Brawley Cattle Call Queen coronation on Saturday in El Centro. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA
FROM LEFT: 2020 Junior Queen Kalysta Lopez, 2021 Little Miss Savannah Hernandez, 2020 Little Miss Harper Brandt, Little Miss competitors Madeline Chalupnik and Reese Johnson, and 2021 Junior Queen Emerson Brandt wave as they pass by the audience during the Brawley Cattle Call Queen horsemanship competition on Saturday in Brawley. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA{/p}
FROM LEFT: Little Miss competitors Madeline Chalupnik and Reese Johnson, 2020 Little Miss Harper Brandt, 2021 Little Miss Savannah Hernandez, 2021 Junior Queen Emerson Brandt, 2020 Junior Queen Kalysta Lopez, 2021 Teen Queen Chyenne Cox and 2020 Teen Queen Gianna Irungaray stand in a line during the Brawley Cattle Call Queen horsemanship competition on Saturday in Brawley. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA
2021 Little Miss Savannah Hernandez (center) answers a question as part of a question-and-answer segment during the Brawley Cattle Call Queen horsemanship competition on Saturday in Brawley. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA
Little Miss competitor Madeline Chalupnik (center) answers a question as part of a question-and-answer segment during the Brawley Cattle Call Queen horsemanship competition on Saturday in Brawley. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.