Safety Rodeo aims to prepare new mail carriers for the streets

EL CENTRO – In preparation for the increased foot traffic on local sidewalks, driveways, and streets due to Summer vacations, more than two dozen recently hired mail carriers will gather for special training at the U.S. Postal Service’s first-ever Imperial Valley Safety Rodeo Wednesday at El Centro Post Office.
“During summer, our carriers face the additional challenge of navigating streets and driveways that are sometimes crowded with kids being kids,” said Brawley postmaster Tamara Alexander. “Our absolute top priority is to ensure the safety of our customers and employees.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.