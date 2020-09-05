NILAND — A mosquito pool collected near Noffsinger Road has tested positive for the second time for Saint Louis Encephalitis, the Imperial County Public Health Department announced Friday.

ICPHD said it collected the samples Tuesday and received the results Thursday. Of the 20 samples collected throughout Imperial County, the one from Niland was the only one that tested positive.

