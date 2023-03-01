Get unlimited access to all content and features at ivpressonline.com with our Full Online Access Subscription. Read our E-Edition, the digital replica of the print newspaper online, access content in exclusive sections including Family, Teen, Business, Databases, Farm and more. This option does not include daily home delivery of the Imperial Valley Press newspaper. For home delivery service, please select Premium or Premium Plus.
SALTON CITY – On Tuesday, February 28, Imperial Irrigation District (IID) was able to restore power to all customers in the Salton City area power outage except for three large, commercial customers.
According to an update from IID, the district will continue to use a mobile generator to provide electricity until the area can be fully energized by the electric system. When this occurs, IID will need to take a short outage to disconnect the generator in order to energize the system. This transition is expected later this week.
