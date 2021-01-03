Salud Sin Fronteras distributes free PPE
Buy Now

Vehicles wait in line during a personal protective equipment distribution event on Wednesday in Calipatria. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA

CALIPATRIA — Members with the Salud Sin Fronteras Coalition distributed approximately 6,000 face masks and 325 bottles of hand sanitizer for free to the public on Wednesday afternoon.

The items were distributed curbside from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Calipatria Well-Being Room on North Lake Avenue.

Salud Sin Fronteras distributes free PPE
Buy Now

Eric M. Reyes looks down a line of vehicles during a personal protective equipment distribution event on Wednesday in Calipatria. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA
Salud Sin Fronteras distributes free PPE
Buy Now

Isabel Solis carries an empty box that carried bottles of hand sanitizer during a personal protective equipment distribution event on Wednesday in Calipatria. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA
Salud Sin Fronteras distributes free PPE
Buy Now

Victor M. Beas grabs items to give to a guest during a personal protective equipment distribution event on Wednesday in Calipatria. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA
Salud Sin Fronteras distributes free PPE
Buy Now

John Hernandez prepares to give face masks to a guest during a personal protective equipment distribution event on Wednesday in Calipatria. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA

Staff Writer Vincent Osuna can be reached at vosuna@ivpressonline.com or 760-337-3442.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.