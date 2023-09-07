San Diego International Airport advises passengers to anticipate delays due to I-5 closure

SAN DIEGO – San Diego International Airport advises travelers heading to the airport the weekend of September 8-11 to anticipate traffic delays on southbound Interstate 5 (I-5).
According to a press release from San Diego International Airport, all southbound traffic on I-5 will be rerouted to I-8 east for Caltrans road work. The closure will last from 9:00 p.m. on Friday, September 8, through 5:00 a.m. on Monday, September 11.
