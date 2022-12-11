Superstition rider_IVPfilephoto
Buy Now

Paul Thomas races in Class 40 M/C during the SCORE Imperial Valley 250 at Superstition Mountain in Imperial County, Saturday, September 26, 2015.

 IVP FILE PHOTO / FERNANDO ACOSTA JR. PHOTO

IMPERIAL COUNTY — The San Diego Off-Road Coalition (SDORC) is proud to announce it received a grant from Yamaha Motorsports to place reflectors on the new fence between the Naval Air Facility El Centro bombing range and the Superstition Open Area for off-road vehicles, according to an SDORC press release.

Reflectors were purchased and SDORC volunteers placed them along the fence from Huff Road to the northwest for miles along the fence. Thanks to this project, off-road vehicle users will enjoy a safer experience when traveling at night, according to the release.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.