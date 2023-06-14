CALEXICO – On Monday, April 17, at about 10:00 a.m., officers were sent to the area of McClelland and Mill Street regarding a possible shooting that had just occurred.
According to a Santa Maria Police Department press release, the Communications Center received calls from residents reporting gunshots heard in the area. Officers responded to the area and after the initial investigation verified a shooting had occurred. The investigation revealed a confrontation occurred between two adults followed by an adult male suspect firing multiple gunshots at another subject. Property damage was sustained, but thankfully no one was injured, per the release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.