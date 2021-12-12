Santa set to tour Brawley

This map shows Santa's schedule and route when he begins touring the city of Brawley for four nights starting Monday. COURTESY PHOTO

BRAWLEY — Those who have ever raised the question of how anyone can be two places at once might want to pay close attention to Santa Claus.

He's scheduled to tour different areas within Brawley on four consecutive nights starting Monday.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.