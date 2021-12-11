The Chamber of Commerce of Greater Brawley held its first Santa’s Local Workshop Thursday evening on South Plaza Street.
The event involved 30 local vendors, as well as snow, music, prize drawings, ugly sweaters, family portraits and, of course, Santa Claus.
