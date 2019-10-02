Sauer named new county counsel named new county counsel
 Sauer

EL CENTRO — The Imperial County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday selected Sarah Sauer to be the new county counsel to replace Katherine Turner, who chose not to renew her contact that ended on Sept. 18.

Sauer was among the 11 candidates who applied for the position, and her experience with the departments was one of the reasons the board appointed her, said Supervisor Ray Castillo.

