Sawyer stepping down as Brawley police chief, returning to ECPD as deputy chief
Robert Sawyer is shown here shortly after starting his new position as Brawley police chief on July 15, 2018. IVP FILE PHOTO

BRAWLEY – In what appears on its face to be an unconventional career move, Brawley Police Chief Robert Sawyer will be stepping down Feb. 14 to assume the newly created position of deputy police chief for the El Centro Police Department, the city announced Thursday.

Brawley City Manager Rosanna Bayon Moore said an executive search is already underway for the city’s next police chief. In the meantime Imperial County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Scott Sheppeard will serve on special assignment as interim police chief beginning Feb. 14.

