LOS ANGELES -- A resolution passed Thursday by the Southern California Association of Governments’ Regional Council will provide for continuity in regional transportation projects while buying the nation’s largest metropolitan planning organization time to review and possibly amend other components of its pending 25-year plan.

That plan, called Connect SoCal, provides a long-term vision for transportation investments throughout the six-county SCAG region, which consists of Imperial, Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties. The plan was first unveiled to the public in December and included $638.6 billion in transportation projects within the region, including $5 billion in Imperial County over 25 years.

