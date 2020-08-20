School board honors IVP and EC Fire Department
Imperial Valley Press Editor Tom Bodus (third from left) accepts a Partner for Excellence plaque Wednesday from the El Centro Elementary School District Board of Trustees (from left): Chuck Fischer, Katalina Penland, Michael Minnix, Patricia Dunnam and Eddie Hernandez. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA

EL CENTRO – The El Centro Elementary School District Board of Trustees has selected Imperial Valley Press and the El Centro Fire Department to receive its Partner for Excellence awards for 2020.

Superintendent Jon LeDoux said the district established the Partner for Excellence Award in 2013 to recognize organizations, agencies and businesses that have contributed to ECESD in various ways over the years.

El Centro Fire Chief Kenneth Herbert (left) accepts the department’s Partner for Excellence award from El Centro Elementary School District Board President Michael Minnix Wednesday at Fire Station No. 3, 1910 N. Waterman Ave. Also pictured is board member Patricia Dunnam. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA

