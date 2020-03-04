School celebrates Read Across America Day
Buy Now

Students from Mr. Rodriguez’s fourth grade class choose a book from an assortment of books set out during National Read Across America Day on Monday at Washington Elementary School in El Centro. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA

EL CENTRO — Like many other schools in the county and across the nation, B.T. Washington Elementary School here celebrated National Read Across America Day on Monday.

Read Across America was created in 1997 by the National Education Association as an initiative on reading. March 2 is recognized as National Read Across America Day, as it’s the birthday of Dr. Seuss.

School celebrates Read Across America Day
Buy Now

Dressed as Cat in the Hat, retired Washington Elementary teacher Teresa Gilbert embraces two students during National Read Across America Day on Monday at Washington Elementary School in El Centro. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA

Staff Writer Vincent Osuna can be reached at vosuna@ivpressonline.com or 760-337-3442.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.