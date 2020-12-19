CALEXICO — Claiming the city of Calexico failed to respond to alleged unpaid school impact fees the Calexico Unified School District on Wednesday served a lawsuit against the city and asked for at least $1 million in damages.

CUSD claims it had previously submitted a Government Code claim to the city over this issue and filed the lawsuit after it had not heard a response within the time prescribed under California law.

