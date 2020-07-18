School year will start with students at home
The 2020-21 school year will begin with students attending class at home.

IMPERIAL COUNTY — The 2020-21 school year will begin with students attending class at home.

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Friday that most counties will start the school year online due to soaring coronavirus cases and hospitalizations. These are counties on the state Monitoring List, including Imperial County.

