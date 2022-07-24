Timothy Kelley
Timothy Kelley at the national Elks convention in Atlanta recently at which he received an award for his efforts to support scouting in Imperial County. COURTESY PHOTO

Timothy Kelley, the president of the Imperial Valley Economic Development Corp., recently received the Marvin M. Lewis Award from the Boy Scouts of America in recognition of his extensive efforts to promote scouting as a member of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks.

The honor was presented at the annual Elks Grand Lodge national convention in Atlanta on July 5. Kelley is member of the Brawley Elks Lodge.

