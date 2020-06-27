CALEXICO — Criminal justice majors attending San Diego State University-Imperial Valley will now be required to complete a course in race relations in criminal justice beginning in fall 2021.

Also, beginning this fall, the university’s School of Public Affairs in partnership with the online SDSU World Campus to offer a course on race relations and policing for law enforcement agencies across the nation.

