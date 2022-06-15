CALEXICO - San Diego State University Imperial Valley is helping combat the nursing shortage in the region through a new, accelerated pre-licensure bachelor of science in nursing program, approved by the California Board of Registered Nursing on May 18.
"One of the challenges we have is a severe shortage of nurses and we have many local candidates who come out of high school wanting to be nurses," said Helina Hoyt, SDSU assistant professor and associate director for the School of Nursing. "Our clinical partners asked us to petition the State Board of Nursing and look for an accelerated model to help with the shortage and focus on local candidates."
