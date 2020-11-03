SDSU-IV adds two new degree programs

The front building of San Diego State University Calexico Campus. COURTESY PHOTO

CALEXICO — The number of four-year degree programs available to incoming freshmen at San Diego State University-Imperial Valley will double next fall, and the university is adding a new graduate-level program, as well.

SDSU-IV recently announced it will be introducing a Bachelor of Arts degree in mathematics. It is the second four-year degree program being added for fall 2021, joining a previously announced liberal studies sequence.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.