LONG BEACH – Coursework at all 23 California State University system campuses, including San Diego State University-Imperial Valley, will continue to be delivered primarily online when the spring semester begins in January, CSU Chancellor Timothy P. White announced Thursday.

“After extensive consultation with campus presidents and other stakeholders, and careful consideration of a multitude of factors – regarding the pandemic and its consequences, as well as other matters impacting the university and its operations – I am announcing that the CSU will continue with this primarily virtual instructional approach for the academic term that begins in January 2021, and also will continue with reduced populations in campus housing,” White said.

