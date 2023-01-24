Lion Dance
Lion Dance attire from the traditional Chinese dance are displayed at the entrance of "La Chinesca," Mexicali's Chinatown, on Friday, January 20, in Mexicali, Baja California, Mexico.

CALEXICO — As the Lunar New Year – formerly and more commonly known as "Chinese New Year" – was celebrated on January 22, the San Diego State University Imperial Valley Cross Cultural Center (CCC) hosted an event with keynote speaker with Ramon Yee, president of Descendientes Chinos de Ultramar en Mexicali (Descendants of Overseas Chinese in Mexicali), on Monday, January 23, via webinar.

Yee said that Descendientes Chinos de Ultramar en Mexicali is a group that focuses on learning more about the history and identity of the regional Chinese community. He was named director of the association nearly four years ago.

