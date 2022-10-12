Get unlimited access to all content and features at ivpressonline.com with our Full Online Access Subscription. Read our E-Edition, the digital replica of the print newspaper online, access content in exclusive sections including Family, Teen, Business, Databases, Farm and more. This option does not include daily home delivery of the Imperial Valley Press newspaper. For home delivery service, please select Premium or Premium Plus.
SDSU-IV students participated in tote bag painting, making slime, or drawing for relaxation away from academics in celebration of World Mental Health Day, Oct. 11, in Calexico. ELIZABETH MAYORAL CORPUS PHOTO
Informational booths were installed surrounding SDSU-IV Rollie Carrillo Quad to remind students of campus resources for mental health help, in the celebration of World Mental Health Day, Oct. 11, in Calexico. ELIZABETH MAYORAL CORPUS PHOTO
CALEXICO – Words of encouragement and self-love messages, were written at the San Diego State University Imperial Valley’s main entrance-path to creating mental health awareness for World Mental Health Day.
“We wanted to promote self-care, positive mental health, and have a moment of relaxing from academics and participate in some fun activities,” Vivian Ceseña, an academic advisor at SDSU-IV, said.
