CALEXICO – Words of encouragement and self-love messages, were written at the San Diego State University Imperial Valley’s main entrance-path to creating mental health awareness for World Mental Health Day.

“We wanted to promote self-care, positive mental health, and have a moment of relaxing from academics and participate in some fun activities,” Vivian Ceseña, an academic advisor at SDSU-IV, said.

The entrance to SDSU-IV’s Rollie Carrillo Quad highlighted words of encouragement and self-love messages on Oct. 11 to celebrate World Mental Health Day, in Calexico. ELIZABETH MAYORAL CORPUS PHOTO
SDSU-IV students participated in tote bag painting, making slime, or drawing for relaxation away from academics in celebration of World Mental Health Day, Oct. 11, in Calexico. ELIZABETH MAYORAL CORPUS PHOTO
SDSU-IV students attend a stress management workshop led by the SDSU-IV Psychology Club and Counseling and Psychological Services, Oct. 11, in Calexico.
Informational booths were installed surrounding SDSU-IV Rollie Carrillo Quad to remind students of campus resources for mental health help, in the celebration of World Mental Health Day, Oct. 11, in Calexico. ELIZABETH MAYORAL CORPUS PHOTO
SDSU-IV students participated in tote bag painting, making slime, or drawing for relaxation away from academics in celebration of World Mental Health Day, Oct. 11, in Calexico.

