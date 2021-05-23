SDSU-IV holds ‘carmencements’ for 2020 and 2021 classes
SDSU-IV Professor Gilberto Reyes (left) with 2021 graduate Ashley Vogel. The latter was named the Outstanding Graduate of her class. COURTESY PHOTO

CALEXICO – San Diego State University-Imperial Valley held drive-thru commencement exercises Monday and Tuesday for the classes of 2020 and 2021.

Both classes had their senior years disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic, but the latter had the added distinction of having to navigate the entire school year in a virtual classroom environment.

SDSU-IV graduate Hailey Bourland displays her Academic Excellence presented during the university’s ‘carmencement’ ceremony for the class of 2021, held Monday. COURTESY PHOTO

 

