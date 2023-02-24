Get unlimited access to all content and features at ivpressonline.com with our Full Online Access Subscription. Read our E-Edition, the digital replica of the print newspaper online, access content in exclusive sections including Family, Teen, Business, Databases, Farm and more. This option does not include daily home delivery of the Imperial Valley Press newspaper. For home delivery service, please select Premium or Premium Plus.
SDSU-IV Dean Guillermina Núñez-Mchiri gave welcoming remarks prior to the screening of the "Los Tigres del Norte: Stories to Tell" documentary at the university's campus library on Wednesday, February 22, in Calexico.
SDSU-IV Dean Guillermina Núñez-Mchiri gave welcoming remarks prior to the screening of the "Los Tigres del Norte: Stories to Tell" documentary at the university's campus library on Wednesday, February 22, in Calexico.
CALEXICO – San Diego State University Imperial Valley highlighted their staff’s talent with the screening of “Los Tigres del Norte: Stories to Tell” (“Los Tigres del Norte: Historias que Contar” translated to Spanish) documentary, where Dr. Juan Carlos Ramírez-Pimienta, a professor from the institution and Literature and Latin American Culture researcher, participated as an interviewee in the production.
Ramírez-Pimienta, a Tijuana native, has studied for various years the history of the Mexican corrido, a song style that tells stories. He was scouted by the documentary’s production to discuss more on this topic more and talk about the Los Tigres del Norte band.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.