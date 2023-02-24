CALEXICO – San Diego State University Imperial Valley highlighted their staff’s talent with the screening of “Los Tigres del Norte: Stories to Tell” (“Los Tigres del Norte: Historias que Contar” translated to Spanish) documentary, where Dr. Juan Carlos Ramírez-Pimienta, a professor from the institution and Literature and Latin American Culture researcher, participated as an interviewee in the production.

Ramírez-Pimienta, a Tijuana native, has studied for various years the history of the Mexican corrido, a song style that tells stories. He was scouted by the documentary’s production to discuss more on this topic more and talk about the Los Tigres del Norte band.

