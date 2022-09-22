BRAWLEY — Senator Ben Hueso and Assemblymember Eduardo Garcia presented a check for $80 million to San Diego State University Imperial Valley on Tuesday. According to a publication by Assemblymember Eduardo Garcia, this check represented a victory to build the new STEM facility for SDSU's Brawley campus.
"We partnered with Senator Hueso to deliver this game-changing community higher education investment," read the social media publication done by Garcia. "This state funding milestone represents a collaborative strategic vision coming together to expand science and technology career pathways for students and strengthen economic opportunities for our entire region including helping us to build a high-skilled, local Lithium Valley workforce."
