CALEXICO — The total number of students attending classes at San Diego State University Imperial Valley this semester is 1,065, which is the highest ever in the campus’ history, according to university student census figures released Wednesday. 

Enrollment has been creeping up since 2018 and was boosted further this fall with the addition of a full-time, four-year criminal justice degree program. It is the first time in nearly a decade the university has admitted freshmen full-time. That effort will be expanded in fall 2020 when the campus will add a full-time, four-year psychology degree program.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.