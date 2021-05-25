SDSU-IV seeks funding to expand virtual learning capabilities

Wilson Middle School and Kennedy Junior High students tour the SDSU-IV campus in Calexico in November 2014. IVP FILE PHOTO

CALEXICO — San Diego State University-Imperial Valley campus is seeking $1 million through Congress to implement a new project to expand its distance-learning program.

The program, called Building a Virtual Immersive Teaching and Learning Suite, is meant to increase rural access to quality and equitable education, training and STEM resources that are now unavailable or on a limited scope along the United States and Mexico border.

