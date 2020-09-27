CALEXICO -- Although the number of bodies attending San Diego State University-Imperial Valley hasn’t increased compared to fall 2019, the number of credit hours students are carrying, on average, is at an all-time high, the university announced Friday.

Newly released university census figures show SDSU-IV has the equivalent of nearly 874 full-time students enrolled this fall. That’s up from the previous best of 829, set in 2019.

