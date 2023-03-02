Get unlimited access to all content and features at ivpressonline.com with our Full Online Access Subscription. Read our E-Edition, the digital replica of the print newspaper online, access content in exclusive sections including Family, Teen, Business, Databases, Farm and more. This option does not include daily home delivery of the Imperial Valley Press newspaper. For home delivery service, please select Premium or Premium Plus.
SDSU-IV Dean Guillermina Núñez-Mchiri (left, at podium) answers questions from the audience during the Brawley STEM building community update on Tuesday, February 28, at Rodney Auditorium at SDSU-IV in Calexico.
SDSU-IV Dean Guillermina Núñez-Mchiri (left, at podium) answers questions from the audience during the Brawley STEM building community update on Tuesday, February 28, at Rodney Auditorium at SDSU-IV in Calexico.
CALEXICO — San Diego State University Imperial Valley (SDSU-IV) held a community listening session and presented project updates in partnership with Sundt Construction Company and AC Martin on the Brawley Science Technology Engineering and Math (STEM) Building on Tuesday, February 28.
The panel of speakers included SDSU-IV Dean Guillermina Núñez-Mchiri, Associate Vice President for SDSU real estate, planning and development Robert Schulz, SDSU Vice Provost William Tong, Sundt Preconstruction Project Manager Christopher Sullivan, Sundt Project Executive Michael Casey, AC Martin Principal Jerrold Fox, and Managing Principal at AC Martin Susan O’Connell.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.