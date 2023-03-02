CALEXICO — San Diego State University Imperial Valley (SDSU-IV) held a community listening session and presented project updates in partnership with Sundt Construction Company and AC Martin on the Brawley Science Technology Engineering and Math (STEM) Building on Tuesday, February 28.

The panel of speakers included SDSU-IV Dean Guillermina Núñez-Mchiri, Associate Vice President for SDSU real estate, planning and development Robert Schulz, SDSU Vice Provost William Tong, Sundt Preconstruction Project Manager Christopher Sullivan, Sundt Project Executive Michael Casey, AC Martin Principal Jerrold Fox, and Managing Principal at AC Martin Susan O’Connell.

