SACRAMENTO — The California Department of Food and Agriculture has four vacancies on the Feed Inspection Advisory Board Technical Advisory Subcommittee (TASC).

This subcommittee provides technical and scientific advice to the Feed Inspection Advisory Board and CDFA on animal food nutrition, safety and efficacy data review of new and unapproved feed ingredients, research project oversight and other issues that will affect the Commercial Feed Regulatory Program, Livestock Drug Program and Safe Animal Feed Education (SAFE) Program.

