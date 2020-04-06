Second local death confirmed from COVID-19
EL CENTRO – Imperial County Public Health Department has confirmed the second death in four days from complications related to COVID-19.

ICPDH announced the death of the county resident in a news release Sunday morning. The health department said the patient was an older adult with an underlying health condition who had been hospitalized earlier in the week.

