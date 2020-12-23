Second vaccine delivery arrives
El Centro Regional Medical Center Chief Executive Officer Adolphe Edward prepares speaks to the media while preparing to receive an injection of the Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine Monday. COURTESY PHOTO ECRM

EL CENTRO – Imperial County Public Health Department confirmed delivery Tuesday of 1,200 doses of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine.

The vaccine, which received U.S. Food and Drug Administration emergency use authorization on Friday, is the second vaccine to arrive in the Valley, following delivery last week of 975 doses of the vaccine developed by Pfizer-BioNTech.

