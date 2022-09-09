Sedalia Sanders
Buy Now

Sedalia Sanders. FILE PHOTO

SACRAMENTO – The League of California Cities Past Presidents Council has announced the selection of Sedalia Sanders as the recipient of the 2022 Past Presidents’ Lifetime Achievement Award.

Sanders is a native of El Centro with a broad range of distinguished national, state, regional, and local experiences. Sanders has served on the Executive Committee of the California Commission on Aging Commission since 2016 and was reappointed in 2020.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.