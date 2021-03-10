EL CENTRO – The driver of the semi involved in the March 2 accident that killed 13 persons near Holtville is still hurting but recovering at home.

Laura Beltran said her father-in-law, Joe Beltran, was released March 3 from Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs. She said his injuries included seven broken ribs and a deep bruise to his knee. He is able to walk, she said, but is still experiencing “a lot of pain,” particularly from the chest injuries.

