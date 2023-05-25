Sen. Padilla’s legislation on workforce development programs passes Senate floor

Get unlimited access to all content and features at ivpressonline.com with our Full Online Access Subscription. Read our E-Edition, the digital replica of the print newspaper online, access content in exclusive sections including Family, Teen, Business, Databases, Farm and more. This option does not include daily home delivery of the Imperial Valley Press newspaper. For home delivery service, please select Premium or Premium Plus.
SACRAMENTO – On Wednesday, May 24, Senate Bill 534, Senator Steve Padilla’s (D-San Diego) legislation intended to reimagine California’s approach to workforce development programs, centering support on inland and rural communities across the state, was passed by the California State Senate.
According to a press release from Sen. Padilla's office, representing the 18th Senate District, there is a growing divide between rural poor and wealthy coastal communities in the state. Rural inland communities tend to have higher unemployment rates, lower levels of education completed, and families struggling to put food on the table. California’s Future of Work Commission stresses the need to address the gap between the state’s dual economies - “A growing divide in economic advancement between coastal and inland counties, and between rural and urban communities, leads to inequality in income and employment between geographic regions in California. Just five large California counties make up more than two-thirds of California’s economy in terms of economic output and employment,” the release reads.
