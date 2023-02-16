Senator Padilla introduces legislation to create Salton Sea Conservancy
Dead fish rot in the sun where the receding tide left them on the North Shore of the Salton Sea on September 6, 2012.

 IVP FILE PHOTO

SACRAMENTO – Senator Steve Padilla (D-San Diego) introduced Senate Bill 583 on Wednesday, February 15, creating the Salton Sea Conservancy, unifying the state’s efforts to accomplish necessary and overdue preservation projects, protecting residents’ health, and fostering ecological recovery in the area.

According to a press release from the office of Steve Padilla representing Senate District 18, with a surface area of 343 square miles, the Salton Sea is California’s largest lake and was once a freshwater lake and a thriving tourism destination. Evaporation, exacerbated by climate change, along with agricultural runoff, has exposed toxins in the lakebed and created a perfect environment for dangerous algae blooms and bacteria to thrive. Some experts estimate the sea will lose more than half its volume by 2030, creating close to a 3-foot decline in the water level, per the release. As the sea shrinks, the lakebed containing elements such as arsenic and selenium becomes exposed, and the dust particles that then become airborne, spread the toxins throughout the region.

