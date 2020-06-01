Sentencing postponed for EC Councilman Jackson

El Centro Councilman Jason Jackson. IVP FILE PHOTO

BRAWLEY – A sentencing hearing was recently postponed for El Centro Councilman Jason Jackson, who on Feb. 27 was found guilty of violating his probation by a county Superior Court judge.

The May 22 sentencing hearing’s continuance was granted by Judge Christopher Plourd, due to the hospitalization of Jackson’s attorney, Robert Espinosa, who passed away May 26.

