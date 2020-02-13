Series of concerts to benefit Imperial Valley Food Bank

Calexico-based band La Cachimba poses in front of the Imperial Valley Food Bank Rabobank Center in Imperial. The band will be performing at the Center on Sunday with ticket proceeds benefiting IVFB. COURTESY PHOTO

IMPERIAL — A series of concerts featuring local bands will be taking place at Imperial Grove and the ticket proceeds will go toward the non-profit organization Imperial Valley Food Bank.

The Grove is an outdoor venue at the IVFB Rabobank Center, which is the new home of the Food Bank, 486 W. Aten Road.

Staff Writer Vincent Osuna can be reached at vosuna@ivpressonline.com or 760-337-3442.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.