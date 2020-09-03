Services partially return for Brawley library
LAMBS program clerk Erika Noriega prepares a set of books for curbside pickup on Wednesday at the Brawley Public Library in Brawley. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA

BRAWLEY — Library services will partially return here after the City Council unanimously approved a resolution on Tuesday.

In order to finish with a balanced fiscal year 2020-2021 budget — a budget heavily impacted by COVID-19 costs — the council voted in July to not fund any library services until after year’s end.

Staff Writer Vincent Osuna can be reached at vosuna@ivpressonline.com or 760-337-3442.

