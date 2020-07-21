CALIPATRIA – Individuals and families displaced by the June 28 fire in Niland are encouraged to complete and submit the requisite forms needed for the county and other non-profit organizations to assist in the debris cleanup of their damaged properties.

The cleanup effort is expected to take two to three months and is in the process of testing for asbestos and hazardous materials, the Calipatria-Niland Family Resource Center reported.

