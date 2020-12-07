EL CENTRO – Several roadways throughout the city are scheduled for upgrades in the coming weeks.

Work on the city’s 2020 Streets Maintenance & Rehabilitation Improvements Project began on Oct. 12, and will provide maintenance and rehabilitation pavement treatments to help prolong the integrity of 14.2 miles of arterial, collector and local streets in El Centro.

