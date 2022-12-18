Get unlimited access to all content and features at ivpressonline.com with our Full Online Access Subscription. Read our E-Edition, the digital replica of the print newspaper online, access content in exclusive sections including Family, Teen, Business, Databases, Farm and more. This option does not include daily home delivery of the Imperial Valley Press newspaper. For home delivery service, please select Premium or Premium Plus.
CALEXICO – U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the El Centro Sector arrested an undocumented individual with a prior sexual offense conviction, Monday night, December 12.
According to a press release dated December 16, the incident occurred at approximately 10:16 p.m., when agents apprehended two individuals who illegally entered the United States three miles east of Calexico Port of Entry, located approximately one mile north of the U.S./Mexico border. Agents determined that the individuals did not possess the proper documentation to be legally present in the United States. The individuals were placed under arrest and transported to the El Centro Sector Processing Center.
